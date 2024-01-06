Open Menu

Cattle Theft Gang Busted, Stolen Cattle Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2024 | 08:06 PM

Cattle theft gang busted, stolen cattle recovered

Police claimed to have arrested two members cattle theft gang and recovered over Rs 5.4 million of stolen cattle and other goods from their possession

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested two members cattle theft gang and recovered over Rs 5.4 million of stolen cattle and other goods from their possession.

According to details, SHO Fateh Shah police along with his team raided and arrested an active gang of cattle theft including Muhammad Bashir and Ali Raza and recovered 18 goats and 15 other big animals.

The arrested accused were used to steal animals from houses at night time and sold them in far-flung areas.

As many as 28 cases were traced against the accused. The recovered goods were handed over to the owners.

APP/aaj-sak

