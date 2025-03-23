Cattle Theft Gang Nabbed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2025 | 02:50 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Seetpur police conducted operations against multiple gangs involved in theft and burglary, recovering stolen valuables worth Rs 800,000 here during the last 24 hours.
Police said that the team led by SHO Rao Shahroz raided and arrested the leader of a cattle theft gang Nadir Karkap, along with his accomplices.
The police recovered stolen livestock, other items, and cash amounting Rs 800,000.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..
Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries
4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..
UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo
Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cattle theft gang nabbed6 minutes ago
-
PM urges dedicated efforts to make Pakistan a prosperous, welfare-oriented state16 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held at DC complex to mark Pakistan day16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day celebrated at High Commission in Malaysia with enthusiasm26 minutes ago
-
Grand rally held by NPCIHA to mark Pakistan Resolution Day36 minutes ago
-
AIOU offers Russian Language Course36 minutes ago
-
Hiking during Ramazan offers several health benefits46 minutes ago
-
Honoring KP’s Achievers: Official Awards website launched46 minutes ago
-
UAF celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day enthusiastically46 minutes ago
-
Government College University celebrates Pakistan day46 minutes ago
-
DC urges citizens to play role in Pakistan’s progress on Pakistan Day56 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day marked with patriotic fervor in Muzaffargarh56 minutes ago