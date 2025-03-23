Cattle theft gang nabbed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Seetpur police conducted operations against multiple gangs involved in theft and burglary, recovering stolen valuables worth Rs 800,000 here during the last 24 hours.

Police said that the team led by SHO Rao Shahroz raided and arrested the leader of a cattle theft gang Nadir Karkap, along with his accomplices.

The police recovered stolen livestock, other items, and cash amounting Rs 800,000.

Further investigation was underway.