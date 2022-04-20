Cattle thief arrested

Police have arrested cattle thief and recovered 18 stolen cattle worth Rs 3.7 million from his possession, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Police have arrested cattle thief and recovered 18 stolen cattle worth Rs 3.7 million from his possession, informed police spokesman.

During course of action Saddar Barooni police arrested Mohammad Amir.

Police have also recovered of 05 stolen motorcycles from his custody.

Police have registered case against him and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar appreciated the performance of police team the accused will be challaned with solid evidence and will be punished, crackdown against such criminals will continue, he added.