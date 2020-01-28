Cattle Thief Arrested, Goats Recovered In Rawalpindi
Tue 28th January 2020 | 08:15 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Kahuta police on Tuesday arrested cattle thief and recovered a number of stolen goats from his possession, police spokesman said.
During the patrolling, the police held a person namely Ihtsham ul Haq on suspicion who was carrying goats and police recovered stolen goats from his custody.
The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.
City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police adding that strict action must be taken against the anti-social elements.