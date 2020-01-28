UrduPoint.com
Cattle Thief Arrested, Goats Recovered In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 08:15 PM

Cattle thief arrested, goats recovered in Rawalpindi

Kahuta police on Tuesday arrested cattle thief and recovered a number of stolen goats from his possession, police spokesman said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Kahuta police on Tuesday arrested cattle thief and recovered a number of stolen goats from his possession, police spokesman said.

During the patrolling, the police held a person namely Ihtsham ul Haq on suspicion who was carrying goats and police recovered stolen goats from his custody.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police adding that strict action must be taken against the anti-social elements.

