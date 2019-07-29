UrduPoint.com
Cattle Thief Arrested In Injured Condition In Khanewal

Mon 29th July 2019 | 06:24 PM

Police have arrested an alleged cattle-lifter in an injured condition and recovered a cow and a calf from his possession while chasing alleged criminals near Wajhianwala here on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Police have arrested an alleged cattle-lifter in an injured condition and recovered a cow and a calf from his possession while chasing alleged criminals near Wajhianwala here on Monday.

DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan told the media that police had signaled a vehicle to stop on suspicions near Wajhianwala. However, the driver sped away and entered nearby fields taking advantage of darkness.

Police later arrested one accused, Zafar Iqbal, in an injured condition but his three accomplices managed to escape.

Police also recovered a cow and a calf from the vehicle, which were reportedly stolen and an FIR No 361/19 had been registered with Sadar Khanewal police station in this regard.

The accused was admitted to hospital for treatment. He was found to be involved in over 18 theft cases. Chabb Kalan police have registered an FIR against him.

The DPO said that a team, led by SP Investigations Javed Ahmad Khan, has been formed to conduct investigation.

