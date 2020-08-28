Cattle thief arrested in Yazman

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The police have arrested a cattle thief in Yazman who was indulged in menace of stealing goats and cows of local people.

Polilce spokesman said that the local people found a thief trying to take away goat of a local farmer.

The thief was handed over to police who confessed that he had taken away six goats owned by local people which later were sold out in cattle market.

The accused was identified as Ghulam.

The police have registered a case against the accused.

Further probe was underway.