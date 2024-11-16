Cattle-thief Gang Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The district police busted a three-member cattle-thief gang, known as Sultanu gang.
According to a police spokesperson, SHO City Daska police, along with a police team, arrested members of the gang, including the ringleader.
During interrogation, Rs. 15,00,000 in cash, four cows and one buffalo were recovered from them.
Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.
Recent Stories
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO
Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company
Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead
More Stories From Pakistan
-
30pc cash withdrawal facility to be available through Kisan card2 minutes ago
-
Fire at factory2 minutes ago
-
Smog disrupts flight operations12 minutes ago
-
Judges inspect district jail in Muzaffargarh12 minutes ago
-
Cleanup operation intensified in Multan22 minutes ago
-
Philippine consul general visits Sundas Foundation, pledges support22 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt providing right to emergency care to all citizens32 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on unarmed civilians in Kalat32 minutes ago
-
3 people injured in road accident42 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrest 228 under anti-smog action plan52 minutes ago
-
DC, DPO visit Gurdwara Baabe Di Ber Sahib1 hour ago
-
Child specialist stresses balanced diet for healthy life1 hour ago