Cattle-thief Gang Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Cattle-thief gang arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The district police busted a three-member cattle-thief gang, known as Sultanu gang.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO City Daska police, along with a police team, arrested members of the gang, including the ringleader.

During interrogation, Rs. 15,00,000 in cash, four cows and one buffalo were recovered from them.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.

