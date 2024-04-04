Cattle thief gang busted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Police on Thursday arrested three members of a cattle thief gang and recovered cows and buffaloes from their possession.

Police said that a team of Bhagtanwala police station raided and arrested ringleader Safdar and his two accomplices, identified as Siyam Safdar and Zubair, and recovered six stolen cows and two buffaloes worth Rs 2.

4 million. The accused were wanted by police in many cases of cattle theft.

Investigation was underway.