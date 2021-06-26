Cattle thief gang busted, cattle recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Police busted a notorious cattle thief gang and arrested four members of them besides, recovering eight cattle from their possession.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Makhdoom Rasheed police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Akram Kharral launched a crackdown against thieves here on Sunday and busted notorious Manzoor alias Munna gang.

The police team arrested four members of the gang including the ring leader Manzoor alias Munna, Khizar Hayyat, Saqib and Nawaz.

Police also recovered eight cattle including five goats from their possession.

The criminals have confessed four cattle theft cases and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.