Cattle thief gang busted in bahwalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a cattle thief gang in area in jurisdiction of Noshahra Jadid police station and recovered stolen cattel and weapons from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police team of PS Noshahra Jadid raided a house and arrested four members of a cattle thief gang.

The accused were identified as Sabir, Akhtar, Makki and Aijaz.

The police recovered stolen cattle worth Rs 0.1 million and weapons including two pistols and two revolvers.

More recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.