UrduPoint.com

Cattle Thief Gang Busted In Bahwalpur

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 01:42 PM

Cattle thief gang busted in bahwalpur

Police have arrested a cattle thief gang in area in jurisdiction of Noshahra Jadid police station and recovered stolen cattel and weapons from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a cattle thief gang in area in jurisdiction of Noshahra Jadid police station and recovered stolen cattel and weapons from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police team of PS Noshahra Jadid raided a house and arrested four members of a cattle thief gang.

The accused were identified as Sabir, Akhtar, Makki and Aijaz.

The police recovered stolen cattle worth Rs 0.1 million and weapons including two pistols and two revolvers.

More recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Bahawalpur From Million

Recent Stories

Senate told legal aid, justice authority establish ..

Senate told legal aid, justice authority established to provide help to poor

48 minutes ago
 Minsk Says Nothing Threatens Diplomats From US, Ot ..

Minsk Says Nothing Threatens Diplomats From US, Other Nations in Belarus

4 minutes ago
 ISNET announces award program for best practices i ..

ISNET announces award program for best practices in Space Science and Technology ..

4 minutes ago
 Senate dedicates Friday for Kashmir debate, to hol ..

Senate dedicates Friday for Kashmir debate, to hold one-sitting in Muzaffarabad ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to further strengthen b ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to further strengthen bilateral ties

55 minutes ago
 China's new household photovoltaic capacity more t ..

China's new household photovoltaic capacity more than doubles in 2021

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>