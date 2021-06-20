Cattle thief gang busted, stolen cattle recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two members of cattle thieves gang and recovered stolen goats worth Rs four lac from their possession.

According to police spokesman, thief gang had stolen the goats from cattle pen by tiding the owner during robbery in Budhla Santt area two weeks ago.

In line with special directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masud Marth, Budhla Santt police worked hardly and arrested two members of the gang including ring leader Umer Hayat and his accomplice Muhammad Ijaz.

Police have also recovered eight goats worth Rs four lac and van used by the accused for robbery from their possession.