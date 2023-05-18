UrduPoint.com

Cattle Thief Gang Busted, Stolen Cattle Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2023 | 11:43 PM

Cattle thief gang busted, stolen cattle recovered

Kuhna police have busted a notorious Inter-district cattle thief gang and recovered stolen cattle from their possession on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Kuhna police have busted a notorious Inter-district cattle thief gang and recovered stolen cattle from their possession on Thursday.

According to police sources, Kuhna police busted Arshad alias Shadi Dhamraya gang and arrested four members of the gang including the ring leader Arshad alias Shadi Dhamraya, Sajjad, Zubair and Tahir.

The police have recovered 19 stolen cattle worth Rs 1.8 million from their possession by tracing 16 cases from them.

Further investigations were underway from the criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Marriage Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Damaged Patriot System in Ukraine Fi ..

Pentagon Says Damaged Patriot System in Ukraine Fixed, Operational

8 minutes ago
 Norway, UK to Send Ukraine 3 RLS, 8 Long-Range Roc ..

Norway, UK to Send Ukraine 3 RLS, 8 Long-Range Rocket Launchers - Defense Minist ..

8 minutes ago
 Rallies to mark solidarity with Pakistan

Rallies to mark solidarity with Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 FPCCI presents budget proposals to Dar

FPCCI presents budget proposals to Dar

8 minutes ago
 Senators Introduce Bill Calling for US to Exit New ..

Senators Introduce Bill Calling for US to Exit New START, Boost Nuclear Forces - ..

8 minutes ago
 Quetta Chamber hails opening of border market with ..

Quetta Chamber hails opening of border market with Iran

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.