Cattle thief gang busted, stolen cattle recovered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Kuhna police have busted a notorious Inter-district cattle thief gang and recovered stolen cattle from their possession on Thursday.

According to police sources, Kuhna police busted Arshad alias Shadi Dhamraya gang and arrested four members of the gang including the ring leader Arshad alias Shadi Dhamraya, Sajjad, Zubair and Tahir.

The police have recovered 19 stolen cattle worth Rs 1.8 million from their possession by tracing 16 cases from them.

Further investigations were underway from the criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.