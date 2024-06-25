Open Menu

Cattle Thief Gang Busted, Three Held

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 09:20 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) CIA Staff police have busted an inter-district thief gang and recovered stolen cattle from their possession during a special operation launched on Tuesday.

As per directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari , Mansoor Aman, the CIA Staff police launched a special operation against cattle thieves and busted an inter-district thief gang.

The team arrested three members of the gang and recovered seven stolen cattle worth over Rs 2.7 million from their possession.

Incharge CIA Waqas Ghuman said that the CIA team was tracing the gang for the last few months and succeeded to bust it.

He said that further investigation was underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them.

