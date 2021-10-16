UrduPoint.com

Cattle Thief Gang Busted, Valuables Recovered In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 12:06 PM

Cattle thief gang busted, valuables recovered in multan

Police have busted a notorious cattle thief gang and recovered stolen valuables from their possession here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have busted a notorious cattle thief gang and recovered stolen valuables from their possession here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Makhdoom Rasheed police under the supervision of SP Sadar Ahmed Nawaz Shah launched a crackdown against criminals involved in cattle theft.

The police busted notorious Shahbaz alias Boota gang and arrested two members of the gang including the ring leader Shahbaz alias Boota and Manzoor alias Munna.

Police have also recovered cash Rs 300,000, two motorcycles and other valuables from their possession.

The criminals have confessed 12 theft cases during the investigations and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Teacher shortage shatters dreams of Tanzania's bli ..

Teacher shortage shatters dreams of Tanzania's blind students

18 seconds ago
 Oil prices rise, notching weekly gains

Oil prices rise, notching weekly gains

21 seconds ago
 U.S. agricultural futures rise

U.S. agricultural futures rise

23 seconds ago
 Greece, Spain reach final of FINA women's junior w ..

Greece, Spain reach final of FINA women's junior water polo world championships

9 minutes ago
 India reports 15,981 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 15,981 new COVID-19 cases

9 minutes ago
 Veteran Azarenka books spot in Indian Wells final ..

Veteran Azarenka books spot in Indian Wells final against Badosa

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.