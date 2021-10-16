Cattle thief gang busted, valuables recovered in multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have busted a notorious cattle thief gang and recovered stolen valuables from their possession here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Makhdoom Rasheed police under the supervision of SP Sadar Ahmed Nawaz Shah launched a crackdown against criminals involved in cattle theft.

The police busted notorious Shahbaz alias Boota gang and arrested two members of the gang including the ring leader Shahbaz alias Boota and Manzoor alias Munna.

Police have also recovered cash Rs 300,000, two motorcycles and other valuables from their possession.

The criminals have confessed 12 theft cases during the investigations and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.