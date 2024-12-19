Cattle Thieve Gang Busted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Sadar Police Thursday busted a cattle thieves gang here.
A spokesman said that police raided different areas and nabbed four members of a gang including Azhar, Sohail, Tariq and Abdul Razaaq besides recovering animals including goats, cows and sheep worth Rs. 415,000 from them.
The recovered animals were handed over to owners after completing legal formalities.
Further investigation was under way.
