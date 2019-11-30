UrduPoint.com
Cattle Thieve Gang Busted In Vehari

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 07:36 PM

Cattle thieve gang busted in Vehari

Police have busted a gang of cattle thieves and recovered cattle, cash and illegal weapons from the accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Police have busted a gang of cattle thieves and recovered cattle, cash and illegal weapons from the accused.

DSP Circle Sadar Khalid Javed Joiya, along with SHO Shahid Gujjar told the media persons here Saturday that a special police team busted the gang and arrested three members of Saleemi gang.

The police have recovered nine cattle-heads, Rs 125,000 in cash and illegal weapons from them.

DSP Khalid said that safety of property and lives was top priority of the police.

