UrduPoint.com

Cattle Thieves Arrested, Goats Recovered

Published April 29, 2022

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :The Balli Tang police on Friday arrested three cattle thieves and recovered dozens of goats from them in Kharmatoo area.

Police said, action was initiated by SHO Balli Tang, Rauf Khan and his team on complaints regarding cattle theft in the area.

During a raid in Kharmatoo, police said three cattle thieves identified as Sher Bahadur (Afghan national), Anas Akbar of KDA and Naveed of Jangalkel were arrested.

Police said a pickup van and dozens of stolen cattle were recovered from the thieves and a case was registered against them at Balli Tang police station.

