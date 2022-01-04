Cattle thieves gang busted

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Ahmedpur East police have busted a cattle thieves gang and recovered stolen cattle worth tens of thousands of rupees from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police team of Ahmedpur East police station conducted raid at a place and arrested three members of a cattle thieves gang.

The police also recovered stolen cattle worth tens of thousands of rupees from the possession of the suspect. The accused were identified as Tariq, Khalid and Pervaiz.

Ahmedpur East police had registered case against the accused.