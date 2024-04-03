Cattle Thieves Gang Busted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Saddar police busted a cattle thieves gang on Wednesday.
Police said that raiding teams, under the supervision of station house officer concerned conducted raids at different localities and arrested Shahid, Nouman, Rehman and Munir, who were involved in cattle theft in the district.
Police also recovered cattle worth in Rs 5 lakh from them. DPO Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran appreciated police on nabbing the thieves.
