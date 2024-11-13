Cattle thieves gang busted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Midh Ranjha police busted a cattle thieves gang on Wednesday.

Police said that police teams, under the supervision of station house officer concerned, conducted raids at different localities and arrested Sqlain, Habib and another, who were involved in cattle theft in the district.

Police also recovered cattle worth Rs. 1.375 million from them. DPO Sargodha Asad Ejaaz appreciated the police for nabbing the thieves.