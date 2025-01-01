Open Menu

Cattle Thieves Gang Busted

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 09:40 AM

Cattle thieves gang busted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Esa Khail police nabbed four cattle thieves and recovered three cattle from their possession.

Police said here on Wednesday that the teams raided different localities and nabbed four thieves besides recovering three cattle including two buffaloes and one cow worth Rs 1,250,000 from them.

Further investigation was underway.

