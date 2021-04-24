UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cattle Thieves Gang, Gamblers Held

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Cattle thieves gang, gamblers held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed to arrest eight outlaws and recovered cattle and stake money from their possession.

SHO Rangpur Police Station Zahid Mehmood Leghari, on tip off, managed to arrest a cattle theft gang and recovered goats worth Rs 320,000 from their possession.

Similarly, police also recovered Charas from the thieve namely Qaisar. In another raid led by SHO Saddar Kot Addu Muhammad Zubair Buzdar, the police team arrested seven gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against the outlaws.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Rangpur Kot Addu Saddar Money From

Recent Stories

Pakistan asks Canada to reconsider suspension of f ..

3 minutes ago

LHC will take up Khawaja Asif’s bail plea on Apr ..

12 minutes ago

Court’s decision to auction Nawaz Sharif’s pro ..

20 minutes ago

India Covid deaths hit record as J&J jab gets US g ..

3 minutes ago

ECOSOC chief Munir Akram urges financial help for ..

3 minutes ago

KP situation: Coronavirus claims 37 move lives in ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.