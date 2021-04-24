Cattle thieves gang, gamblers held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed to arrest eight outlaws and recovered cattle and stake money from their possession.

SHO Rangpur Police Station Zahid Mehmood Leghari, on tip off, managed to arrest a cattle theft gang and recovered goats worth Rs 320,000 from their possession.

Similarly, police also recovered Charas from the thieve namely Qaisar. In another raid led by SHO Saddar Kot Addu Muhammad Zubair Buzdar, the police team arrested seven gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against the outlaws.