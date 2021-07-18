Cattle thieves in the markets: Police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :The cattle thieves are wandering in the markets and using different tactics to steal the sacrificial animals, informed Police spokesman.

He said that the citizens should beware while purchasing sacrificial animals and keep a watch at streets and homes to avoid loss.

Police have also sought cooperation of the citizens for ensuring effective security measures. It has been asked to keep some lights on within the House and also assign duty of some person to look after the house.

Police said that no valuables including jewelery and cash should be left at home and all doors should be properly locked.