Cattle Thieves Netted

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Cattle thieves netted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Saddar Bhulwal police on Thursday nabbed two cattle thieves recovered valuables worth Rs. 241,000 from their possession.

The raiding teams raided at different localities and netted Zain and Kashif.

Police said that crackdowns against cattle thieves and motorcycle lifters would continue on daily basis.

