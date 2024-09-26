Cattle Thieves Netted
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2024 | 11:20 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Saddar Bhulwal police on Thursday nabbed two cattle thieves recovered valuables worth Rs. 241,000 from their possession.
The raiding teams raided at different localities and netted Zain and Kashif.
Police said that crackdowns against cattle thieves and motorcycle lifters would continue on daily basis.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?
ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan
Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor
IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results
Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur
Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..
Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed in road mishap12 minutes ago
-
Mirwaiz calls for meaningful engagement to resolve Kashmir dispute1 hour ago
-
Pervaiz Shah condemns India's 'Manipulative' electoral process in Kashmir1 hour ago
-
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan12 hours ago
-
Inspector's grave saluted on his death anniversary13 hours ago
-
Punjab govt transfers various officers13 hours ago
-
Govt pays Rs170B subsidy to ensure uniform electricity tariff for consumers in Karachi13 hours ago
-
CM directs strict monitoring of price control mechanism13 hours ago
-
NA committee for devising a policy to protect rights of local fisher-folk13 hours ago
-
Seminar on World pharmacist Day held13 hours ago
-
Public support vital to eliminate terrorism:DPO13 hours ago
-
Pakistan reports 22nd polio case13 hours ago