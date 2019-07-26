UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cattle Traders Advised To Take Precautions For Expected Rain

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 04:24 PM

Cattle traders advised to take precautions for expected rain

The traders of sacrificial animals have been advise by the administration of the Asia's largest cattle market nearby the Hyderabad-Karachi Superhigh to take precutionary measures to cope with the situation in case of rain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The traders of sacrificial animals have been advise by the administration of the Asia's largest cattle market nearby the Hyderabad-Karachi Superhigh to take precutionary measures to cope with the situation in case of rain.

Spokesperson cattle Market, Zaki Abro while talking to APP on Friday said that digging of trenches for dewatering have already been carried out in the cattle market, besides, issuance of a rain alert for traders.

He said that the traders, specially those who have setup their stalls in the general blocks are advised to move to safe areas with the view of safety from rain.

It may noted here that the traders in general blocks are given free of cost stalls in the cattle market.

Meanwhile, five Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) have been installed in the cattle market Superhigh, to faciliate the purchasers of sacrificial animals, said Zaki Abro.

Five more ATM machines will also be installed in a day or two as total 10 ATMs will be available for the customers, he added.

He said that around 150,000 sacrificial animals have been landed so far in different blocks of the cattle market.

He said the formal inauguration of the market is expected to be performed by begining of August.

Related Topics

Alert Teller May August Market From Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

China condoles with Tunisia over president's death ..

21 seconds ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

19 minutes ago

Russian Central Bank Estimates Annual Inflation at ..

19 minutes ago

Engr. Amir Muhammad to defend his Ph.D thesis

23 seconds ago

Local tractor manufacturing decreases 31.2% in 11 ..

24 seconds ago

Collective efforts needed to control dengue virus: ..

26 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.