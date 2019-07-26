Cattle traders advised to take precautions for expected rain

The traders of sacrificial animals have been advise by the administration of the Asia's largest cattle market nearby the Hyderabad-Karachi Superhigh to take precutionary measures to cope with the situation in case of rain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The traders of sacrificial animals have been advise by the administration of the Asia's largest cattle market nearby the Hyderabad-Karachi Superhigh to take precutionary measures to cope with the situation in case of rain.

Spokesperson cattle Market, Zaki Abro while talking to APP on Friday said that digging of trenches for dewatering have already been carried out in the cattle market, besides, issuance of a rain alert for traders.

He said that the traders, specially those who have setup their stalls in the general blocks are advised to move to safe areas with the view of safety from rain.

It may noted here that the traders in general blocks are given free of cost stalls in the cattle market.

Meanwhile, five Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) have been installed in the cattle market Superhigh, to faciliate the purchasers of sacrificial animals, said Zaki Abro.

Five more ATM machines will also be installed in a day or two as total 10 ATMs will be available for the customers, he added.

He said that around 150,000 sacrificial animals have been landed so far in different blocks of the cattle market.

He said the formal inauguration of the market is expected to be performed by begining of August.