Cattle traders start appearing in capital with sacrificial animals ahead of Eid UL-Adha

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Eid Al-Adha, the "Islamic Festival of Sacrifice," is fast approaching, many cattle traders belonging to far-flung areas of the country have started appearing in different sectors of Federal capital to attract customers specially kids.

Citizens are seen to be visiting different localities for buying sacrificial animals and the traders have also started roaming in streets with their animals to attract buyers.

According to residents of capital, Small-sized animals, particularly goats and sheeps, have arrived in Islamabad so far, with their prices starting from Rs25,000 to 75,000.

A resident of G-6 said, the traders are demanding high prices for sacrificial animals.

A buyer Zain Mukhtar looking to purchase an animal, said: "My children forced me to buy an animal soon so they could spend time with it.

" "Buying and selling sacrificial animals is my main business every year and is the source of income," Says a trader Muhammad Ikram.

"I have no any permanent business and this is my only business. We wait for this Eid season", he added.

A trader Zubair Khan said the high cost of fodder, transportation of animals and a high fee of cattle market owners were contributing to an increase in cattle prices on the occasion of Eid-UL Azha.

Despite exorbitant prices of sacrificial animals, the sales are expected to go up with the arrival of the festival. However, buyers expected that prices would come down once more animals arrive in capital.

Majority of citizens have also demanded the government to enforce a price mechanism so that they can purchase sacrificial animals on reasonable rates.