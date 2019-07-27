UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cattle Traders Start Appearing In Capital With Sacrificial Animals Ahead Of Eid UL-Adha

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 03:10 PM

Cattle traders start appearing in capital with sacrificial animals ahead of Eid UL-Adha

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Eid Al-Adha, the "Islamic Festival of Sacrifice," is fast approaching, many cattle traders belonging to far-flung areas of the country have started appearing in different sectors of Federal capital to attract customers specially kids.

Citizens are seen to be visiting different localities for buying sacrificial animals and the traders have also started roaming in streets with their animals to attract buyers.

According to residents of capital, Small-sized animals, particularly goats and sheeps, have arrived in Islamabad so far, with their prices starting from Rs25,000 to 75,000.

A resident of G-6 said, the traders are demanding high prices for sacrificial animals.

A buyer Zain Mukhtar looking to purchase an animal, said: "My children forced me to buy an animal soon so they could spend time with it.

" "Buying and selling sacrificial animals is my main business every year and is the source of income," Says a trader Muhammad Ikram.

"I have no any permanent business and this is my only business. We wait for this Eid season", he added.

A trader Zubair Khan said the high cost of fodder, transportation of animals and a high fee of cattle market owners were contributing to an increase in cattle prices on the occasion of Eid-UL Azha.

Despite exorbitant prices of sacrificial animals, the sales are expected to go up with the arrival of the festival. However, buyers expected that prices would come down once more animals arrive in capital.

Majority of citizens have also demanded the government to enforce a price mechanism so that they can purchase sacrificial animals on reasonable rates.

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Buy Price Market National University From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif in action against removing AC from ..

30 minutes ago

Dubai Customs’ Passenger Operations steps up coo ..

35 minutes ago

Primary education in Punjab will now be in Urdu

53 minutes ago

Veteran actor Firdous Jamal comes under fire for a ..

56 minutes ago

This is the punishment Mohsin Abbas can get for do ..

2 hours ago

US to soften travel advisory for Pakistan

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.