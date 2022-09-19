UrduPoint.com

Cattle Vaccinated Against Lumpy Skin Disease In Lakki Marwat

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Cattle vaccinated against lumpy skin disease in Lakki Marwat

District administration Lakki Marwat is taking measures to prevent lumpy skin disease in cattle across the district

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ):District administration Lakki Marwat is taking measures to prevent lumpy skin disease in cattle across the district.

In this regard, the livestock department of the district has launched a vaccination campaign and the department's officials on Monday vaccinated a number of cattle against the disease.

Special teams have been constituted, who visited cattle markets besides several other places and conducted spray to avert outbreak of the disease.

The officials opined that livestock was the only source of income for most of the people in the area and spread of the disease could inflict heavy losses for them.

Thus, the district administration has decided to take timely measures to protect the people from possible losses.

Meanwhile, the DC has said that strict action would be taken against those shopkeepers who were found involved in overcharging and profiteering.

He has asked shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places at their shops and sell commodities according to an officially notified price list.

