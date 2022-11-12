Cattle vaccinated in Orakzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :The Livestock Department district Orakzai on Saturday observed Livestock Field Day to vaccinate cattle and provide treatment to cattle in the district.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Adnan Farid Afridi, the Day was observed in Balandar, Dana Khula, Ublan and Spin Dara area to vaccinate cattle and save it from skin diseases.

It is worth mentioning here that the DC had taken notice of the skin disease during an open court in Dana Khula area in which people had demanded treatment of their cattle.