Cattle Vaccination Campaign Started In Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) : The district administration, Ghotki has initiated vaccination campaign to protect the cattle from various diseases in the district on Thursday.

In this connection, livestock department has set up camps at the cattle markets and distributing medicines in villages among farmers to protect their animals from diseases.

Pursuing the directives of DC Ghotki, the department has launched the campaign after receiving complaints from different areas of the district concerning spread of animal diseases, Livestock officers said.

They said that the livestock teams also holding meetings with farmers in different areas to get firsthand information about diseases.

The department also started a special spray and vaccination campaign in villages and in weekly cattle markets.

The livestock officers asked people if they have any problem in connection with treatment of their animals they should contact the nearest Livestock office.

