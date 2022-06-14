UrduPoint.com

Cattle Vaccination Campaign Starts In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Cattle vaccination campaign starts in Sukkur

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Javed Ahmed, a cattle vaccination campaign started on Tuesday to protect the cattle from various diseases

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Javed Ahmed, a cattle vaccination campaign started on Tuesday to protect the cattle from various diseases.

In this connection, livestock officials had set up camps at different points in the district including cattle markets and distributed medicines among farmers.

The livestock officials told APP that the department had also started a special spray and vaccination campaign in villages and in weekly cattle markets, adding that the camps produced good results as a number of farmers had approached the district livestock department for consultation.

The livestock department also asked people to contact the office in case of any problem concerning treatment of their animals.

Related Topics

Sukkur Market From

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court directs ECP to decide plea again ..

Lahore High Court directs ECP to decide plea against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

6 minutes ago
 Sindh earmarks Rs15.435 bn for Social Protection

Sindh earmarks Rs15.435 bn for Social Protection

6 minutes ago
 Tariq Mahmood's book unveiled at Punjab University ..

Tariq Mahmood's book unveiled at Punjab University

6 minutes ago
 Sindh presents Rs 1.714 trillion tax-free deficit ..

Sindh presents Rs 1.714 trillion tax-free deficit budget for FY 2022-23

27 minutes ago
 Qadir stresses for enhancing int'l cooperation to ..

Qadir stresses for enhancing int'l cooperation to strengthen health systems

27 minutes ago
 Bilawal for strengthening Pak-Iran economic diplom ..

Bilawal for strengthening Pak-Iran economic diplomacy to unlock true potential

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.