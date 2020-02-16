Caucus all set to gear up for 'Women Day': Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) all set to celebrate 'International Day for Women 'which would be marked on March 8 internationally.

WPC was engaged in different activities to hold special programmes for encouragement of women and highlighting their expertise in different walks of life.

WPC always focused on women issues and brought them on the right forum to highlight and resolve them with best possibilities, an official of WPC told APP.

He said this year theme 'International Women's Day 2020 is "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights".

Equality is not a women's issue, it's a business issue and gender equality is essential for economies and communities to thrive, he added.

