UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Caucus All Set To Gear Up For 'Women Day': Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 02:10 PM

Caucus all set to gear up for 'Women Day': Official

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) all set to celebrate 'International Day for Women 'which would be marked on March 8 internationally.

WPC was engaged in different activities to hold special programmes for encouragement of women and highlighting their expertise in different walks of life.

WPC always focused on women issues and brought them on the right forum to highlight and resolve them with best possibilities, an official of WPC told APP.

He said this year theme 'International Women's Day 2020 is "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights".

Equality is not a women's issue, it's a business issue and gender equality is essential for economies and communities to thrive, he added.

778/395

Related Topics

Business March Women 2020 All Best

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Lithuanian President on I ..

11 minutes ago

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament calls for Unified ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 16, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAEâ€™s Pink Caravan promotes breast ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Eibar-Real Sociedad derby called off because of ai ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.