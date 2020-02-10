Caucus all set to gear up for 'Women Day':Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Women Parliamentary Caucus all set to celebrate 'Women Day 'which would be marked on March 8 as WPC engaged in different activities in gearing up to make it possible with full fervor,said an official of WPC on Monday

He further said as WPC focused various women issues and brought them on the right forum to highlight and resolve with best possibilities.

He said many events would take place to mark the International Women Day the main aim to celebrate this day to recognize the importance of women in society he added.

He said this year theme 'International Women's Day 2020 � "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's�Rights".

As equality is not a women's issue, it's a business issue,gender equality is essential for economies and communities to thrive he added.

