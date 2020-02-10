UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Caucus All Set To Gear Up For 'Women Day':Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 01:56 PM

Caucus all set to gear up for 'Women Day':Official

Women Parliamentary Caucus all set to celebrate 'Women Day 'which would be marked on March 8 as WPC engaged in different activities in gearing up to make it possible with full fervor,said an official of WPC on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Women Parliamentary Caucus all set to celebrate 'Women Day 'which would be marked on March 8 as WPC engaged in different activities in gearing up to make it possible with full fervor,said an official of WPC on Monday.

He further said as WPC focused various women issues and brought them on the right forum to highlight and resolve with best possibilities.

He said many events would take place to mark the International Women Day the main aim to celebrate this day to recognize the importance of women in society he added.

He said this year theme 'International Women's Day 2020 � "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's�Rights".

As equality is not a women's issue, it's a business issue,gender equality is essential for economies and communities to thrive he added.

\395

Related Topics

Business March Women 2020 All Best

Recent Stories

LG Uplus set to provide 5G roaming service in Japa ..

17 minutes ago

UAE has potential to lead the way towards a disast ..

43 minutes ago

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan establishes direct con ..

2 minutes ago

MasterChef Australia judge's restaurant empire col ..

2 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence rep ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Investigative Committee Starts Probe Into ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.