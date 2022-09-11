Causalities may rise if health issues not addressed in flood affected areas: Health expert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :The country's one third land has been submerged due to torrential rains and flash floods and it has been causing health complications among the affected people particularly in the children and women.

In an exclusive talk with APP, Senior Medical Officer and Child Specialist Dr Nasrullah Sabki alarmed that the causalities could rise if health issues were not focused in the flood affected areas in time.

He said particularly pregnant women and newborn babies were vulnerable to a number of diseases due to unavailability of proper medical treatment and hygienic environment in the flood ravaged areas.

He said due to the stagnant water, skin infection was a common disease being reported in all age groups of people in the flood-hit areas. In fact, the accumulated water had multiplied the growth of flies and mosquitoes which were the main source of malaria, dengue, typhoid, gastro, cholera, hepatitis A and food poisoning etcetera, he added.

Dr Sabki said the flood affected people must drink boiled water to protect themselves from gastro, cholera, typhoid, food poisoning, hepatitis A and many other diseases.

He said due to dilapidated infrastructure, the pregnant women had no access to the hospitals therefore; they must be provided nearby health facilities so that they could give birth to babies in both the cases either it was a normal or caesarean one.

Appreciating the government, Pakistan Army and non-profitable organizations' health activities in the affected areas, the health expert said the medical teams working in the filed were not sufficient enough to cope with this catastrophic situation in proper manner.

He said a large number of medical teams must be dispatched to every nook and cranny of the affected areas along with medicines and medical supplies to save the people from various horrible diseases.

Besides health ministries, he proposed the government in center and provinces to launch an aggressive media campaign to educate the people that what precautions they had to take in this critical situation to avert the burgeoning health complications.

He asked the quarters concerned to make all-out efforts to drain the rain water from the residential and commercial units and start fumigation drive to overcome the further breeding of flies and mosquitoes in the affected areas. The people must be provided mosquito nets besides other necessities of life, he added.

He urged the government and non-government organizations to further enhance their relief work especially in the health sector in the flood-hit areas at this trying time.