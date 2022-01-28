Cause list of cases with CJ IHC canceled on fifth consecutive day

The cause list of cases with Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah was canceled on fifth consecutive day due to his sickness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The cause list of cases with Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah was canceled on fifth consecutive day due to his sickness.

The cases related to the audiotape of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and others adjourned without further proceeding. Chief Justice Athar Minallah had been on leave throughout the week due to his health issues.