ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The hearing on all the cases in cause list of the court of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah were postponed due to his leave.

However, the cause list of the division bench headed by the chief justice was also canceled due to his non availability.

It may be mentioned that a case pertaining to former president Gen (reted) Pervaiz Mushraf was also included in it.