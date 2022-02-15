Causes of low Pak-Maldives trade discussed

Absence of direct flights, lack of B2B contacts, insufficient governmental facilitation and not targeting the right sectors have been identified as the major reasons for low volume of Pakistani exports to Malaysia against big potential market existing there

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Absence of direct flights, lack of B2B contacts, insufficient governmental facilitation and not targeting the right sectors have been identified as the major reasons for low volume of Pakistani exports to Malaysia against big potential market existing there.

" Pakistani traders have not yet been able to tap the true potential that exists in the Maldivian market," said FPCCI Chief Irfan Iqbal Sheikh during a meeting with Maldivian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ms.Farzana Zahir during her visit to the Federation House, the headquarters of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry here, said FPCCI statement on Tuesday.

Chairman of FPCCI's Management Committee, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has explained the bottlenecks in the realization of the true trade potential that quantifiably exists between Pakistan and Maldives, which currently figures only Dollars 9 million.

There was a substantive demand for halal Pakistani food exports to Maldives including fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, processed and semi-processed foods, dry fruits, various varieties of rice and organic snacks.

As far as the food products are concerned, Pakistan could well compete in Maldivian market in terms of prices, quality or taste, he added.

Sheikh proposed that a revised, updated and expanded memorandum of understanding should be signed between FPCCI, and Maldives National Chamber of Commerce and Industry to forge B2B alliances; which would eventually translate into a more vibrant government-to-government economic cooperation.

He also recommended the formation of an effective and functional Joint Business Council between the two brotherly counties.

FPCCI Chief called for launch of direct flights between Pakistan and Maldives to make it possible for the business communities on both the sides to embark on the much needed business and economic tourism.

High Commissioner of Maldives to Pakistan said Maldives was looking to diversify the sources of construction materials imports, including cement and steel coupled with the increasing demand for the halal food products.

She also invited Pakistani entrepreneurs, hoteliers and real estate developers to invest in Maldivian Tourism Industry. Maldives enjoys 74% occupancy in the tourism and hospitality industries; and, that guarantees a great return on the investments in the industry.

Imran Khalil Naseer, a prominent business leader from Pakistan, pointed out that Pakistan can actually learn a lot from Maldives' tourism industry and their infrastructure � as Pakistan has many underutilized and under-marketed tourism hotspots like religious, natural and historical destinations.

Mr. Usama Qureshi, an energy and FMCG expert, expressed his profound interest in the open-door policy of Maldives to welcome unsolicited project proposals in the renewable and green energy sectors.