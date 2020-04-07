Caution most important weapon against coronavirus: IG Motorway Police

Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam said on Tuesday that most important weapon in the fight against coronavirus was caution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam said on Tuesday that most important weapon in the fight against coronavirus was caution.

He asked the Motorway Police officers to provide all possible assistance to passengers while keeping safety measures in place.

This he said during a special briefing given to him regarding measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Additional IG Northern Region Motorway Police Abbas Hussain Malik briefing the IGP said that Motorway Police officers have been given face mask, gloves and sanitizer lotion kits.

He urged by the public to avoid unnecessary travel.

He said that motorway police officers were performing their duty by adopting necessary safety measures.

He said all vehicles of the staff were specially sanitized before duty.