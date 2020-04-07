UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Caution Most Important Weapon Against Coronavirus: IG Motorway Police

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:43 PM

Caution most important weapon against coronavirus: IG Motorway Police

Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam said on Tuesday that most important weapon in the fight against coronavirus was caution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam said on Tuesday that most important weapon in the fight against coronavirus was caution.

He asked the Motorway Police officers to provide all possible assistance to passengers while keeping safety measures in place.

This he said during a special briefing given to him regarding measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Additional IG Northern Region Motorway Police Abbas Hussain Malik briefing the IGP said that Motorway Police officers have been given face mask, gloves and sanitizer lotion kits.

He urged by the public to avoid unnecessary travel.

He said that motorway police officers were performing their duty by adopting necessary safety measures.

He said all vehicles of the staff were specially sanitized before duty.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Vehicles All Weapon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU to agree virus bail-out but not 'coronabonds'

9 minutes ago

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar inaugurat ..

9 minutes ago

No Consensus Yet on Oil Production Cuts Between Ru ..

9 minutes ago

Putin Not Attending Large Gatherings, Tests for Co ..

9 minutes ago

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds predicted for K ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court (LHC) dismisses bail petitions f ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.