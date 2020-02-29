UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cavusoglu FM Meets Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 08:52 PM

Cavusoglu FM meets Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu Saturday during their meeting in Doha, Qatar discussed Afghan peace process and bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu Saturday during their meeting in Doha, Qatar discussed Afghan peace process and bilateral ties .

The foreign minister expressed condolence over the deaths of Turkey's soldiers, a press release said.

Both the foreign ministers agreed that Afghanistan would require assistance from the international community for securing a permanent peace and stability.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that during his recent address to the joint session of parliament in Pakistan, Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan had emphatically supported Pakistan's stance on the Kashmir issue.

Turkey's foreign minister, on the occasion, reiterated that they would continue their unconditional support over the Kashmir issue.

Qureshi said that Afghan peace agreement had provided opportunity to both the countries to work closely for the reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Turkey Parliament Qatar Doha Tayyip Erdogan From Agreement

Recent Stories

ADNOC investing in development of Emirati youth, s ..

8 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce launches 10th Industri ..

8 minutes ago

Top German Diplomat Calls US-Taliban Peace Deal Si ..

1 minute ago

Chairman BoD Pak Steel visits Punjab Mineral Compa ..

1 minute ago

Iran reports new surge in coronavirus cases

1 minute ago

Malaysia's Mahathir: veteran politician finally se ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.