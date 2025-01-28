CAYA 2025: 20 climate champions, youth leaders honored for exceptional contributions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) In a remarkable celebration of youth leadership and innovation, as many as 20 young leaders honored with the prestigious ‘Climate Champions Award’ at Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA) Summit 2025 on Tuesday.

These individuals were recognised for their exceptional efforts in tackling climate change and implementing sustainable initiatives in their communities.

Similarly, eight outstanding young leaders received the ‘Youth Excellence Awards’ for their groundbreaking contributions to education, renewable energy, water conservation, and environmental sustainability.

Among the honorees were Nizam ud Din and Rubina Bibi from Quetta, who led impactful climate education projects and tree plantation initiatives.

Saim Abbas Sahto and Alia Ali Murad from Sindh were celebrated for their work in renewable energy and climate education.

Mahnoor Fatima and Abdul Basit from Sukkur earned recognition for their water conservation and solid waste management projects, while Sahiba from Thatta and Tanveer Alam from Sanghar were applauded for their solid waste management and plantation drives.

Sheraz Ahmad from Mardan was commended for his forestry initiatives.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the awardees for their resilience and creativity, stating, "These young leaders are a beacon of hope for Pakistan. Their dedication to climate action, innovation, and excellence is setting a foundation for a brighter, more sustainable future."

The summit also celebrated remarkable individual achievements under the Youth Excellence Awards category.

Suhaib, a Danish school student, achieved academic excellence with top scores in matriculation and F.Sc. Zeeshan Shahid, inventor of an airbag vest for bikers, was honoured with the National Innovation Award.

Areeba Aamir, overcoming financial struggles, became a skilled embroidery designer at Sapphire Retail Ltd through the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund scholarship.

Haleema Sadia, leveraging the PM’s Laptop Scheme, developed a Blood Donation Management System.

Kashf Shah, founder of Pakistan’s largest volunteer network, led initiatives such as planting 100,000 trees and organising free medical camps.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old climate advocate Faris Ahmed co-authored a bill for climate refugee protection and earned acclaim for his advocacy efforts.

Other honourees included Aatirah Amir from COMSATS University for her Sar Sabz Qadam project, which generates electricity from pedestrian energy, and Muhammad Sohail Adnan, a 12-year-old squash prodigy ranked World No. 1 in the U13 category with a gold medal in the Asian Junior Championship.

The event underscored the vital role of youth in addressing Pakistan’s challenges, promoting innovation, resilience, and environmental stewardship.

As Pakistan faces mounting environmental and developmental issues, these young achievers serve as a testament to the transformative power of youth-led initiatives.

The CAYA Summit 2025 reinforced the nation’s commitment to empowering young leaders, ensuring their ideas and contributions are integral to shaping a sustainable future.

/395