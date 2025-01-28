CAYA 2025: 20 Climate Champions, Youth Leaders Honored For Exceptional Contributions
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) In a remarkable celebration of youth leadership and innovation, as many as 20 young leaders honored with the prestigious ‘Climate Champions Award’ at Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA) Summit 2025 on Tuesday.
These individuals were recognised for their exceptional efforts in tackling climate change and implementing sustainable initiatives in their communities.
Similarly, eight outstanding young leaders received the ‘Youth Excellence Awards’ for their groundbreaking contributions to education, renewable energy, water conservation, and environmental sustainability.
Among the honorees were Nizam ud Din and Rubina Bibi from Quetta, who led impactful climate education projects and tree plantation initiatives.
Saim Abbas Sahto and Alia Ali Murad from Sindh were celebrated for their work in renewable energy and climate education.
Mahnoor Fatima and Abdul Basit from Sukkur earned recognition for their water conservation and solid waste management projects, while Sahiba from Thatta and Tanveer Alam from Sanghar were applauded for their solid waste management and plantation drives.
Sheraz Ahmad from Mardan was commended for his forestry initiatives.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the awardees for their resilience and creativity, stating, "These young leaders are a beacon of hope for Pakistan. Their dedication to climate action, innovation, and excellence is setting a foundation for a brighter, more sustainable future."
The summit also celebrated remarkable individual achievements under the Youth Excellence Awards category.
Suhaib, a Danish school student, achieved academic excellence with top scores in matriculation and F.Sc. Zeeshan Shahid, inventor of an airbag vest for bikers, was honoured with the National Innovation Award.
Areeba Aamir, overcoming financial struggles, became a skilled embroidery designer at Sapphire Retail Ltd through the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund scholarship.
Haleema Sadia, leveraging the PM’s Laptop Scheme, developed a Blood Donation Management System.
Kashf Shah, founder of Pakistan’s largest volunteer network, led initiatives such as planting 100,000 trees and organising free medical camps.
Meanwhile, 17-year-old climate advocate Faris Ahmed co-authored a bill for climate refugee protection and earned acclaim for his advocacy efforts.
Other honourees included Aatirah Amir from COMSATS University for her Sar Sabz Qadam project, which generates electricity from pedestrian energy, and Muhammad Sohail Adnan, a 12-year-old squash prodigy ranked World No. 1 in the U13 category with a gold medal in the Asian Junior Championship.
The event underscored the vital role of youth in addressing Pakistan’s challenges, promoting innovation, resilience, and environmental stewardship.
As Pakistan faces mounting environmental and developmental issues, these young achievers serve as a testament to the transformative power of youth-led initiatives.
The CAYA Summit 2025 reinforced the nation’s commitment to empowering young leaders, ensuring their ideas and contributions are integral to shaping a sustainable future.
/395
Recent Stories
Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting
MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape
Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..
Expected 5% growth for UAE’s infrastructure sector in 2025
Middle East families to experience $1 trillion transfer of generational wealth b ..
UAE officials call for greater participation in ‘Zero Bureaucracy Award’
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Minister of External Affairs
Abu Dhabi to host EuroLeague Final Four for first time
NA speaker postpones negotiation committee meeting after PTI refusal
Ajman DED launches 'Investor Statement' project
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape2 minutes ago
-
3 outlaws arrested during search operation in DIKhan6 minutes ago
-
CAYA 2025: 20 climate champions, youth leaders honored for exceptional contributions6 minutes ago
-
ICT Police crack blind murder case; suspect apprehended6 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held6 minutes ago
-
Romina highlights impact of youth in driving climate change solutions16 minutes ago
-
Shahdara Complex conservation accelerates16 minutes ago
-
Shab-e-Miraj celebrated with religious fervor across nation16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects Clean Punjab program activities16 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bail for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi16 minutes ago
-
Ayaz for enhancing trade, economic ties with Japan16 minutes ago
-
Progress of programs under PHCIP reviewed16 minutes ago