CAYA 2025: ‘Spark’ magazine launched to celebrate young Pakistani achievers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) in an exciting initiative to spotlight the achievements and stories of young Pakistanis, launched a new quarterly magazine, Spark, during the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA) Summit 2025 on Tuesday.

Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan, patron of the magazine and chairman of the PMYP, expressed his pride in the endeavor.

“This magazine will serve as a platform to showcase the incredible talents and accomplishments of Pakistan’s youth,” he stated.

The magazine, edited by Ishrat Saleem and produced by university students, is a collaborative effort that promises to amplify the voices of young change makers.

Its cover features Naila Kiani, the first Pakistani woman to summit 11 peaks over 8,000 meters, including Mount Everest and K2.

Naila, a symbol of resilience and determination, serves as an inspiration for young girls across the country, encouraging them to chase their dreams while promoting mountain tourism.

Spark aims to highlight the journeys of young individuals excelling in diverse fields such as technology, innovation, arts, and social entrepreneurship.

It will serve as a platform to inspire and motivate others by showcasing the potential and creativity of Pakistan’s youth.

The launch of Spark represents a significant step in celebrating the contributions of young Pakistanis and emphasising their role in shaping a brighter future for the nation.