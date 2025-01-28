Open Menu

CAYA 2025: ‘Spark’ Magazine Launched To Celebrate Young Pakistani Achievers

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 04:10 PM

CAYA 2025: ‘Spark’ magazine launched to celebrate young Pakistani achievers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) in an exciting initiative to spotlight the achievements and stories of young Pakistanis, launched a new quarterly magazine, Spark, during the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA) Summit 2025 on Tuesday.

Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan, patron of the magazine and chairman of the PMYP, expressed his pride in the endeavor.

“This magazine will serve as a platform to showcase the incredible talents and accomplishments of Pakistan’s youth,” he stated.

The magazine, edited by Ishrat Saleem and produced by university students, is a collaborative effort that promises to amplify the voices of young change makers.

Its cover features Naila Kiani, the first Pakistani woman to summit 11 peaks over 8,000 meters, including Mount Everest and K2.

Naila, a symbol of resilience and determination, serves as an inspiration for young girls across the country, encouraging them to chase their dreams while promoting mountain tourism.

Spark aims to highlight the journeys of young individuals excelling in diverse fields such as technology, innovation, arts, and social entrepreneurship.

It will serve as a platform to inspire and motivate others by showcasing the potential and creativity of Pakistan’s youth.

The launch of Spark represents a significant step in celebrating the contributions of young Pakistanis and emphasising their role in shaping a brighter future for the nation.

Recent Stories

Ajman DED launches 'Investor Statement' project

Ajman DED launches 'Investor Statement' project

20 seconds ago
 FTA urges natural persons to register for Corporat ..

FTA urges natural persons to register for Corporate Tax before March 31

15 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

45 minutes ago
 EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defenc ..

EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defence solutions at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on r ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election

1 hour ago
 National Human Rights Institution approves operati ..

National Human Rights Institution approves operational plan

1 hour ago
Four players added to star-studded line up for Mub ..

Four players added to star-studded line up for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Phi ..

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra

2 hours ago
 Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Kh ..

Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..

2 hours ago
 Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to sha ..

Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to shape future leaders

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhi ..

Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2025

2 hours ago
 Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls ..

Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls for reconciliation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan