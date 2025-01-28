Open Menu

CAYA-25: 113 New Members Inducted Into National Youth Council

Published January 28, 2025

CAYA-25: 113 new members inducted into National Youth Council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The 3rd batch of the newly formed National Youth Council (NYC) on Tuesday took their oath here at the inaugural session of Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance Summit 2025.

The Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif administered the oath to the newly body.

As many as 113 members were selected for the NYC which representing 41 cities across Pakistan.

The council is a lively representation of Pakistan's youth, made up of talented individuals aged 15-29 from diverse backgrounds.

Its members come from all provinces, including Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and tribal areas.

The NYC 3rd batch includes 49 boys, 49 girls, 02 transgenders and 13 candidates from overseas diaspora, all selected through a fair and transparent electoral process.

The council will advise the Prime Minister on youth matters. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif serves as the council's Patron-in-Chief, with Rana Mashhood, Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program, as Chairperson.

