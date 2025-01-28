Open Menu

CAYA Provides Operative Platform To Strengthen Youths' Role; Mashhood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 07:20 PM

CAYA provides operative platform to strengthen youths' role; Mashhood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed has said that Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA) summit would provide an operative platform to strengthen the dynamic role of youth leadership.

In his welcoming remarks to the participants of the CAYA summit on Tuesday, Rana said that the summit would facilitate the promotion of dialogue between the young generation of various nations while the government of Pakistan was taking far-reaching steps to develop the capabilities of the youth.

He said that initiatives like setting up Danish Schools and providing loans to the youth were the hallmarks of the present government.

The Chairman PMYP added that the establishment of the CAYA Secretariat in Pakistan showed the confidence of Commonwealth nations in the country’s youth.

During the CAYA summit, Climate Change and Youth Excellence Awards were awarded to 20 youngsters who positively contributed towards the preservation of Climate while the participants held sessions on leadership capacity, stakeholder management and resource mobilization.

The participants also discussed various suggestions and opinions for empowering youth and highlighted issues including early marriage.

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon Presiden ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO

11 minutes ago
 DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES unti ..

DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028

26 minutes ago
 Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to ..

Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..

41 minutes ago
 MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donati ..

MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health

41 minutes ago
 RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numb ..

RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024

1 hour ago
 From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefin ..

From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together

1 hour ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025

1 hour ago
 Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact re ..

Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

2 hours ago
 MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

2 hours ago
 PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's M ..

PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape

2 hours ago
 Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two ..

Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan