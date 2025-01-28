CAYA Provides Operative Platform To Strengthen Youths' Role; Mashhood
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed has said that Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA) summit would provide an operative platform to strengthen the dynamic role of youth leadership.
In his welcoming remarks to the participants of the CAYA summit on Tuesday, Rana said that the summit would facilitate the promotion of dialogue between the young generation of various nations while the government of Pakistan was taking far-reaching steps to develop the capabilities of the youth.
He said that initiatives like setting up Danish Schools and providing loans to the youth were the hallmarks of the present government.
The Chairman PMYP added that the establishment of the CAYA Secretariat in Pakistan showed the confidence of Commonwealth nations in the country’s youth.
During the CAYA summit, Climate Change and Youth Excellence Awards were awarded to 20 youngsters who positively contributed towards the preservation of Climate while the participants held sessions on leadership capacity, stakeholder management and resource mobilization.
The participants also discussed various suggestions and opinions for empowering youth and highlighted issues including early marriage.
