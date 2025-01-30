Open Menu

CAYA Secretariat Inaugurated In Islamabad, Marking A New Era For Youth Advocacy

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Secretariat of the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA) was inaugurated here on Thursday at Pak-China Friendship Centre, marking a significant milestone in youth empowerment and entrepreneurship across the region.

The event was attended by visiting ministers of 12 countries, delegation of Commonwealth Secretariat, government officials, National Youth Council (NYC) members and others.

Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan inaugurated the CAYA Secretariat after cutting the ribbon.

The CAYA Secretariat will serve as a hub for youth-led entrepreneurial initiatives, policy advocacy, and capacity-building programs aimed at strengthening economic opportunities for young people across the Commonwealth Asian Countries.

"This secretariat will be a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and policy reforms that benefit young entrepreneurs across the Commonwealth Asian countries," NYC members stated.

