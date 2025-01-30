CAYA Youth Summit 2025 delegates explore Pakistan’s cultural and historical landmarks

(@FahadShabbir)

Delegates of the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA) Summit 2025, currently underway in Islamabad, visited the Pakistan Monument, its adjoining museum, and the iconic Faisal Mosque as part of their cultural immersion program

The visit provided the young leaders from Commonwealth nations an opportunity to experience Pakistan’s rich history, cultural diversity, and architectural grandeur.

The delegation, led by Layne Robinson from Commonwealth Secretariat, comprising youth advocates, policymakers, and changemakers from across Asia, began their tour at the Pakistan Monument, a national symbol that represents the unity and resilience of the Pakistani people.

The structure, shaped like blooming petals, stands as a tribute to the country’s independence and sacrifices made for its sovereignty.

“The Pakistan Monument is more than just a structure; it tells a story of a nation’s journey, struggles, and aspirations. Standing here, I feel a deep respect for Pakistan’s rich history,” remarked a delegate from Sri Lanka.

Adjacent to the monument, the delegates explored the Pakistan Monument Museum, which houses exhibits detailing the country’s struggle for independence, cultural evolution, and historical milestones.

The museum’s interactive displays, archival photographs, and life-size sculptures provided a vivid insight into Pakistan’s past.

“As someone interested in history, this museum was a treasure trove of knowledge. It was fascinating to learn about the key figures in Pakistan’s independence movement and see historical artifacts up close,” commented a participant from Bangladesh.

Following the museum visit, the delegation proceeded to the Faisal Mosque, one of the largest and most striking mosques in the world.

Situated against the backdrop of the Margalla Hills, the mosque’s modern yet spiritual architecture captivated the visitors.

“The Faisal Mosque is simply breathtaking. Its design is unlike any mosque I’ve seen before, and the peaceful atmosphere makes it a place of deep reflection,” said a delegate from Malaysia.

During their time at the mosque, the delegates learned about its historical significance and unique architectural blend of contemporary and traditional Islamic influences.

Many took the opportunity to soak in the tranquil surroundings and capture memorable moments.

The cultural visit was organized to give CAYA delegates a deeper understanding of Pakistan’s heritage as they engage in the summit’s discussions on pressing global issues, including climate change, youth leadership, and regional cooperation.

“This visit has allowed us to connect with Pakistan beyond the conference rooms. Experiencing the culture firsthand adds depth to our discussions and fosters stronger ties between young leaders from different nations,” shared an attendee from Brunei Darussalam.

The CAYA Youth Summit 2025 continues with panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions aimed at empowering young advocates to drive positive change in their communities.

The visit to these landmarks has left a lasting impression on the delegates, reinforcing the importance of cultural exchange in building international cooperation.

