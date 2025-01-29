CAYA’s Ministerial Meeting Stresses More Cooperation In Empowering Youth
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 09:11 PM
Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme,{PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, on Wednesday, thanked the distinguished guests for participating in the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA)Summit held in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme,{PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, on Wednesday, thanked the distinguished guests for participating in the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA)Summit held in Islamabad.
Presiding over a meeting of Inter-Ministerial CAYA members, he emphasized the need to explore more opportunities in education, climate change and skill development programmes.
A report was presented on youth-related initiatives by various countries while the Commonwealth Youth Council report was also presented during the CAYA’s ministerial meeting.
The youth ministers and foreign delegates from more than 12 countries commended Pakistan for organizing the Youth.
The meeting also discussed various specific initiatives, implementation plans, enhancing the capacity of youth and the role of Pakistani youth in the national economy.
On the occasion, the foreign delegates stressed the need to promote cooperation and connectivity in areas including culture, policy-making and others at the regional level.
Recent Stories
Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperity to China: Mohsin Naqvi
PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed
Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Journalists
Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 4
Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor girl
SECP investigates cases for insider trading, market manipulation cases
Robber injured in police encounter
UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting
SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF 2025
Punjab govt acquires 200 ICU ventilators for teaching hospitals
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 20
Additional IGP visits NKATI, discusses law and order with business community
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperity to China: Mohsin Naqvi2 minutes ago
-
PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed2 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Journalists2 minutes ago
-
Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 46 minutes ago
-
Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor girl6 minutes ago
-
Robber injured in police encounter6 minutes ago
-
UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting6 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt acquires 200 ICU ventilators for teaching hospitals11 minutes ago
-
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 2036 minutes ago
-
Additional IGP visits NKATI, discusses law and order with business community11 minutes ago
-
Gas bowser blast victims get compensation cheques11 minutes ago
-
Amb. Saima highlights stronger Pak-Senegal bilateral ties11 minutes ago