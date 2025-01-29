CAYA’s ministerial meeting stresses more cooperation in empowering youth

Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme,{PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, on Wednesday, thanked the distinguished guests for participating in the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA)Summit held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme,{PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, on Wednesday, thanked the distinguished guests for participating in the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA)Summit held in Islamabad.

Presiding over a meeting of Inter-Ministerial CAYA members, he emphasized the need to explore more opportunities in education, climate change and skill development programmes.

A report was presented on youth-related initiatives by various countries while the Commonwealth Youth Council report was also presented during the CAYA’s ministerial meeting.

The youth ministers and foreign delegates from more than 12 countries commended Pakistan for organizing the Youth.

The meeting also discussed various specific initiatives, implementation plans, enhancing the capacity of youth and the role of Pakistani youth in the national economy.

On the occasion, the foreign delegates stressed the need to promote cooperation and connectivity in areas including culture, policy-making and others at the regional level.