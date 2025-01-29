Open Menu

CAYA’s Ministerial Meeting Stresses More Cooperation In Empowering Youth

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 09:11 PM

CAYA’s ministerial meeting stresses more cooperation in empowering youth

Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme,{PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, on Wednesday, thanked the distinguished guests for participating in the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA)Summit held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme,{PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, on Wednesday, thanked the distinguished guests for participating in the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA)Summit held in Islamabad.

Presiding over a meeting of Inter-Ministerial CAYA members, he emphasized the need to explore more opportunities in education, climate change and skill development programmes.

A report was presented on youth-related initiatives by various countries while the Commonwealth Youth Council report was also presented during the CAYA’s ministerial meeting.

The youth ministers and foreign delegates from more than 12 countries commended Pakistan for organizing the Youth.

The meeting also discussed various specific initiatives, implementation plans, enhancing the capacity of youth and the role of Pakistani youth in the national economy.

On the occasion, the foreign delegates stressed the need to promote cooperation and connectivity in areas including culture, policy-making and others at the regional level.

Recent Stories

Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperi ..

Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperity to China: Mohsin Naqvi

2 minutes ago
 PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. ..

PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed

2 minutes ago
 Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Jou ..

Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Journalists

2 minutes ago
 Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated ..

Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 4

6 minutes ago
 Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor ..

Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor girl

6 minutes ago
 SECP investigates cases for insider trading, marke ..

SECP investigates cases for insider trading, market manipulation cases

6 minutes ago
Robber injured in police encounter

Robber injured in police encounter

6 minutes ago
 UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting

UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting

6 minutes ago
 SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF ..

SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF 2025

48 minutes ago
 Punjab govt acquires 200 ICU ventilators for teach ..

Punjab govt acquires 200 ICU ventilators for teaching hospitals

11 minutes ago
 PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma til ..

PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 20

36 minutes ago
 Additional IGP visits NKATI, discusses law and ord ..

Additional IGP visits NKATI, discusses law and order with business community

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan