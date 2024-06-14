CB Holds Awareness Walk For Timely Disposal Of Animals Waste On Eid
Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Cantonment board (CB) orgainzed a walk to raise awareness among citizens in connection with timely disposal of animals waste and cleanliness in connection with approaching Eid ul Azha.
Led by CEO Cantonment Board Syed Farasat Ali Shah, a walk began from Cantt Mall Plaza and culminated at Imperial Cinema Chowk to raise public awareness.
Secretary Amir Waseem, Cantt Board member Malik Bilal Khani, Fawad Khan, and Muhammad Yousaf, along with sanitation branch staff, participated in the walk.
The participants of the walk carried banners emphasizing the importance of keeping the city clean and not disposing of garbage and animal waste indiscriminately.
At the end of the walk, CEO CB Farasat Ali Shah stated that the best arrangements were being made to keep the cantonment areas clean during Eid al-Azha.
The sanitation branch staff will be on duty during Eid, and animal waste will be disposed of promptly, he informed.
He urged people to protect themselves from the Congo virus by placing animal waste in biodegradable bags and handing them over to the CB staff.
He added that the purpose of the walk is to convey to the residents of the cantonment area the message of cooperating with the staff to keep their environment clean, demonstrating good citizenship.
Meanwhile,
The Cantonment Board (CB) offered free of charge slaughtering facility to residents for three days on Eid ul Azha to facilitate them.
It offered people to slaughter their sacrificial animals without any fee.
The CEO also visited the Cantonment area and issued orders to display banners with precautionary measures to avoid the Congo virus, raising public awareness.
APP/mjk
1615 hrs
