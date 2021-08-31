UrduPoint.com

CBA Adds 7,000 People To Tax Net: CEO

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 09:03 PM

CBA adds 7,000 people to tax net: CEO

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cantonment Board Abbottabad (CBA) Amara Ammar Tuesday said 7,000 people had been added to the tax net to make the cantonment financially stable

Talking to journalists, she said taxes had been increased in all cantonment boards across the country while Abbottabad and Wah cantonment boards had also been included as model board.

The CBA CEO said in the past, with the concurrence of the assessment committee, a clear procedure had been laid down to eliminate irregularities in the payment of taxes.

The CBA had an annual revenue of Rs600 million, half of which was spent on staff salaries and pensions, she added.

