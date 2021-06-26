CBA contradicts reports of demolishing historical buildings in Abbottabad

The Cantonment Board Abbottabad (CBA) on Saturday has contradicted the media reports regarding demolition of historical sites by the Board and said that the news published in section of press giving impression that the Board has recently demolished two historical buildings, are baseless and against the facts

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The Cantonment board Abbottabad (CBA) on Saturday has contradicted the media reports regarding demolition of historical sites by the Board and said that the news published in section of press giving impression that the Board has recently demolished two historical buildings, are baseless and against the facts.

In a press release issued by the CBA, the first building was the old cantonment office, the main structure of which was built in 1933 and further blocks were added in 1956 and 2012 respectively, as per the record of CBA. The structure was severely damaged and was declared dangerous after the 2005 and subsequent earthquake by the Structure Engineer, during the rainy season in 2019 the old building was almost destroyed.

In 2019, the construction of a new building was completed and the office was shifted to the new location. In view of the dilapidated condition, the old building was demolished. The old office building was established on land vested in CBA and within the jurisdiction of the Cantonment Board where only Federal laws are applicable.

Under section 2 of the relevant federal legislation i.e. the Antiquities Act 1976, only the buildings constructed before 1857 come under the definition of Antiquity or Historical Building.

Even according to KP Antiquities Act 2016 (Section 2), the building should be 100 years old for declaring it historical. Moreover, for declaring a building as protected under the above legislation, a proper notification needs to be published and proper procedure under the rules has to be adopted which was never communicated to Cantonment Board.

The subject site is neither listed as a heritage site of Pakistan in the published list of UNESCO nor it is a declared world heritage site according to the National Heritage and Culture Division Govt of Pakistan.

Moreover, before Independence, the whole of the Sub-continent was under British rule and after independence, the Names and structures of many cities, roads, buildings associated with English have been changed across Pakistan and have been re-named and re-designed as per Pakistan's cultural values.

If any government department has any sort of issue, then in accordance with the laid down rules they shall take up the matter with the headquarters of the concerned departments or may refer the case to the Federal Government in case of dispute, which was not done previously when the building was demolished and is still not being followed.

The second building which is being highlighted and in which the Cantonment Board is being dragged into unduly is the Services Club previously named as Abbottabad Club, situated on the Club Road Abbottabad Cantonment.

The Cantonment Board is not a stakeholder in the management, approval or functioning of the subject building. All sort of decision making on this type of land is out of the ambit of Cantonment Board.