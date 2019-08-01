UrduPoint.com
CBA Kicks Off Anti-encroachment Drive In Cantonment Areas

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 04:57 PM

Cantonment Board Abbottabad (CBA) on Thursday started grand operation against encroachments on Nullah, other areas and demolished 10 shops and a house on both sides of the ravine near Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH)

ABBOTTABD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) Cantonment board Abbottabad (CBA) on Thursday started grand operation against encroachments on Nullah, other areas and demolished 10 shops and a house on both sides of the ravine near Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH).

According to details, since last three decades people have encroached and seized land of the only natural sewerage system next to their property which always caused flash flood in the cantonment areas of the district during heavy rain.

CBA anti-encroachment squad headed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arslan Haider and Secretary Faisal Khan under the strict security of police and army demolished more than 10 shops and other illegal constructions including houses in front of ATH.

Head of the CBA anti-encroachment squad, Faisal Khan while talking to APP said the operation was launched on the special directives of Station Commander Abbottabad.

Revenue department and CBA have also served notices to the encroachers to remove illegal construction form Jab ravine voluntarily, but when they failed to comply with the notices the drive was started, he informed.

Faisal said that if the violators did not cooperate with CBA then anti-encroachment cell would demolish all the construction.The encroachers would be responsible for any sort of loss during the operation, he added.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, SHO Mirpur police station and a large number of police force were present during the operation.

