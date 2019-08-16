CBA, WASA jointly disposed off 938 metric ton remains of sacrificial animals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Cantonment board Abbottabad (CBA) and Wasa jointly disposed off 938 tons offal and remains of the sacrificial animals in Abbottabad city with the help of 370 workers and 60 vehicles

In areas of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad, Wasa has collected and disposed off 338 tons offal and remains with the help of 24 vehicles 170 sanitary workers while the operation of Wasa is still continued on the fourth day after Eid.

On the directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) CBA, the sanitation staff has distributed 10000 polythene bags amongst the masses for the disposal of offal and remains during Eid-ul-Adha.

The CBA has the major part of the city and they have collected more than 600 tons of garbage and remains of the sacrificial animals from the city with the help of 200 sanitary workers and 36 vehicles.

During the four days cleaning operation in Abbottabad city, both authorities have collected and disposed of 938 tons garbage, offal and remains of the sacrificial animals engaging 370 workers and 60 vehicles.

The sanitary workers of both authorities are busy in collecting garbage and cleaning the city continuously from last four days.